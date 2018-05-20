Meghan's new title is really rather wonderful, says historian

Meghan's new royal title of Duchess of Sussex on marriage is "really rather wonderful", a historian has said.

"Princess Henry doesn't really work in modern times," according to Hugo Vickers.

"It is like a lot of wives do not take their husband's name now."

He added: "The Duchess of Sussex is really rather wonderful."

Had Harry not been given a title, Meghan would have become HRH Princess Henry of Wales - with her title incorporating her husband actual first name because she is not a princess in her own right. She would not have been Princess Meghan.

The prospect of taking on Harry's first name is not something Meghan, a former UN women's advocate, is likely to have wanted to do.

Clarissa Campbell Orr, visiting fellow at St Mary's University said: "She will become the first Duchess of Sussex.

"That's important because she would not be Princess Meghan, she would have been Princess Henry.

"If you are not born a princess then you take your title from your husband, your rank, from your husband."

She suggested that in everyday conversation, the royal bride is likely to still be referred to as Meghan Markle.

"It's very interesting that people still refer to Kate Middleton," she said, "they don't refer to her as the Duchess of Cambridge".

She added that the same may be true for Meghan.

"She may still be referred to in discussion as Meghan Markle, but officially she will be the Duchess of Sussex."

On Harry becoming the first Baron of Kilkeel - his Northern Irish title, the historian said: "Younger sons do not always get an Irish title. Because they are further away from the throne it is less crucial for them to have a title in each place."

She added: "It's interesting that the town has got a population equally divided between Catholic and Protestant. I don't know if that was a factor in the decision.

"I'm sure the town is pretty chuffed to get that recognition."