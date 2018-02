Two men arrested by Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston in west Belfast, have been released unconditionally

The men, aged 27 and 47, were arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday morning, Friday, February 23.

Mr Johnston was murdered on Tuesday, February 13.

People arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation.