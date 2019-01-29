Met Office issues snow and ice warning for N.I. - up to 3cm of snow expected in some areas

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 3:00pm on Tuesday and 11:00am on Wednesday.

A gritter on one of Northern Ireland's roads.

"Further snow showers are expected Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning, these more frequent across northwest parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Expect 1-3 cm of fresh snow even down to very low levels in places, but locally around 5 cm across the Northern Highlands.

"Temperatures dropping below freezing later this afternoon will result in ice forming onto untreated surfaces."