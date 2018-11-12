Michael Buble announces dates for Dublin and Belfast - this is how to get your hands on tickets

Global superstar Michael Bublé has announced dates at 3Arena Dublin on June 6 2019 and The SSE Arena Belfast on June 9 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 23rd November at 9am.

love is Michael’s 8th major studio album, which will be available this Friday 16thNovember.

Last summer, Michael Bublé returned to the stage after a lengthy absence for sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin and London’s Hyde Park.

He has sold over 60 million records worldwide, performed hundreds of sold-out shows around the globe, and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards during the course of his extraordinary career.

