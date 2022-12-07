Michael O’Neill was today unveiled as the new Northern Ireland senior men’s manager.
He signed a five-and-half year deal with the Irish FA.
1.
Michael O’Neill at the press conference where he was unveiled as the new Northern Ireland senior men’s manager, signing a five-and-half year deal with the Irish FA. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Photo: William Cherry
2.
Michael O’Neill at the press conference where he was unveiled as the new Northern Ireland senior men’s manager, signing a five-and-half year deal with the Irish FA. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Photo: William Cherry
3.
Michael O’Neill was today unveiled as the new Northern Ireland senior men’s manager, signing a five-and-half year deal with the Irish FA. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Photo: William Cherry
4.
Michael O’Neill was today unveiled as the new Northern Ireland senior men’s manager, signing a five-and-half year deal with the Irish FA. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Photo: William Cherry