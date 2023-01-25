Microsoft services are reported to be down around the world
Microsoft services, including Teams and Outlook are reported to be down.
By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Thousands of users around the world are reporting the disruption.
According to the BBC, Downdetector, which tracks websites, showed more than 5,000 people in the UK had reported that email service Outlook was inaccessible.
Other services including Teams and Xbox Live were also reported as being non-functional.
Microsoft said it is investigating the outage.