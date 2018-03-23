Mid Ulster bonfire permit scheme ‘like the act of a dictator’

The DUP have described the decision by the nationalist-dominated Mid Ulster District Council to introduce a permit system for bonfires on council property as “heavy handed”.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Thursday evening.

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said: “It’s a heavy-handed approach to deal with bonfires when there are little or no problems in Mid Ulster.”

He continued: “Many interpret SF’s approach as one of flexing muscle because they are in the majority. Not a mature approach. Mature people sit down with communities and work with them. This is the style of a dictator.”