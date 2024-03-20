Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons, Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald and Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir met on Tuesday to discuss issues affecting the Victoria Square apartments.

They pledged to bring forward legislation to address defective buildings in Northern Ireland.

Last week, a legal bid for compensation by the owners of the Victoria Square apartments was struck out in Belfast High Court after the judge ruled it fell outside the terms of existing legislation, which requires claims to be made within six years of the property’s construction.

Owners had to leave the building in 2019 due to structural failings and have recently had their bid for compensation struck out of court.

The case had been taken against architects involved in the design and two building companies. All deny any liability.

Mr Justice Huddleston did not allow the case to proceed because of the claim being made outside the statutory timeframe.

Residents had to leave the apartments in 2019 after a defect was identified in a structural column.

They have been unable to return yet are still subject to paying certain bills, such as rates, for their properties.

Ulster Garden Villages charity owns 54 of the 91 apartments in Victoria Square. The remaining properties are owned by individuals.

After the case was struck out, Assembly members have faced calls to change the law to extend the statutory time limit to 30 years.

The construction of the apartments, which sit above the Victoria Square shopping complex, was completed in 2008.

The limit for claims was extended from six years to 30 years in England and Wales two years ago.

In a joint statement after their meeting, the ministers said: “We are committed to working together to do what we can to help and support the residents as much as possible during what is a very distressing time.

“These are complex matters which will involve the transfer of functions and updating of legislation.

“However, we are committed to bringing forward legislation to address defective buildings at the earliest opportunity, pending agreement of the Executive and the Assembly.”

In respect of rates, the ministers added: “Ministers have agreed to work together to see if Land and Property Services can be provided with the necessary evidence to enable them to review the current and historic rates liability.

“We are united with the single focus of supporting the residents.”