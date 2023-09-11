Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on Police North Belfast said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.

"They have now been located”.

Earlier they asked for information about the 38-year-old who they said was last seen at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, (Sunday 10th September), in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad