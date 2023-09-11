News you can trust since 1737
Missing John Campbell who 'walks with a limp' has been located

Police in north Belfast have revealed that missing John Campbell has now been located.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST
A post on Police North Belfast said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from yesterday.

"They have now been located”.

Earlier they asked for information about the 38-year-old who they said was last seen at around 12.30pm yesterday afternoon, (Sunday 10th September), in the vicinity of Eia Street on the Antrim Road.

John was described as having short dark red hair, blue eyes, mole on right cheek and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, dark grey plain t-shirt and white shoes. He also walks with a limp.

