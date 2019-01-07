Missing Tyrone man found 'safe' in South Africa

A 66-year-old Cookstown man who was reported missing after flying to South Africa to meet a woman is understood to have been found safe.

Stanley Currie flew to Johannesburg from Dublin on December 28 to meet the woman who he had been chatting to online.

He booked a one-way ticket and hadn't been seen or heard from since December 30, sparking an International Missing Person Alert.

Mr Currie's family have been deeply concerned for him and feared he may have fallen victim to a scam artist as he had left with a large sum in cash.

His brother Richard had shared an appeal for help in a Missing Persons Facebook group last week, stating: "I need your help. Below is a photo of my brother who has been talking to 'someone' on the internet for about two years."

In a social media post tonight Edenvale Police Community Forum said "the gentleman is safe and okay."

They thanked everyone involved in the case and stated that an official statement would be released later.

Local newspaper The Bedfordview and Edenvale News reported that Mr Currie had been found safe but the circumstances surrounding his disappearance could not be immediately made available.

His son Mark posted tonight: "Dad has been found.. thanks for all the shares and help.. no other info at the minute apart from he’s in a medical centre getting fixed up."