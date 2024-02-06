Mivan raises £10,490 for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout 2023, Mivan employees demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact on the community by actively participating in a variety of fundraising activities. The funds raised will be used to support NICHS's essential programs and initiatives aimed at supporting people affected by chest, heart, and stroke conditions as well as preventing these illnesses.

John Cunningham, Mivan's CEO, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic involvement of the entire Mivan team in supporting a cause that aligns with the company's commitment to helping to improve the communities around us.

"We are proud to stand with Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke in their mission to enhance the well-being of our community. The dedication shown by our employees in raising these funds reflects the core values that drive Mivan's contributions beyond construction projects. We all hope the funds can help some of the many people affected by chest, heart and stroke illnesses."

Mivan presents fundraising cheque of £10,490 to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The fundraising efforts included a bake-off competition, a spinathon, the Belfast marathon, family fun day, charity football tournament and multiple Christmas fundraisers. All events engaged both staff and the wider community in a collective effort to make a meaningful difference. The company encourages other businesses to join hands in supporting local charities to create a positive impact on the well-being of the community.

Regina Cox, High Value Partnerships Manager at NICHS expressed her appreciation for Mivan's generosity. “The funds raised help support our care and prevention services, as well as our life changing research projects and campaigning work. Almost 90% of our income comes from public donations so fundraising efforts like Mivan’s are vital to the work we do. We would like to thank all Mivan staff who helped raise such a fantastic amount and all those who donated.”