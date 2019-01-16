MLAs to have ‘strips torn off’ for Carrick girl’s fundraiser

Two East Antrim MLAs will be bracing themselves for a charity event next month.

Ulster Unionists Roy Beggs and John Stewart have volunteered to take part in a leg waxing event in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

They are among 11 men who have agreed to take part in the fundraiser at Carrick Rugby Club, on February 4, at 7.00 pm.

Waxing will be carried out by About Face Beauty Carrickfergus.

The event is being organised by Carrick schoolgirl Madison Wright.

Eleven-year-old Madison, a pupil at Central Primary, has been the driving force behind a number of fundraising events in aid of the hospice in recent months.

In November, Madison’s fundraising and determination was given recognition by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council when she was invited to speak at an official event.

The primary school girl was praised for her inspirational story of how she gives up so much of her spare time to help others.

In particular, she has been to the fore in her fundraising efforts for Carrick children Noah and Gracie Coates who suffer from the rare condition, Vanishing White Matter Disease (VMN), a form of leukodsytrophy.

Madison received the Child of Endeavour award last March in recognition of her efforts to raise awareness of Vanishing White Matter (VWM) Disease.

She was also the joint winner of Child Superstar of the Year award at the Families First awards.