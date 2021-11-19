More than 50 firefighters tackle blaze at commercial premises in Northern Ireland

60 firefighters attended the fire in Enniskillen

The fire at Tattygare Road, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen was reported just before 2pm this afternoon.

Group Commander Brian Coombes said:

“Eight Fire appliances, two aerial appliances, one high volume pump and one command support vehicle attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sixty firefighters worked tirelessly to successfully prevent fire spread to the adjoining buildings.

“Support for crews was provided by the Red Cross FESS vehicle.”

He said the fire was brought under control at 8.20pm by firefighters using breathing apparatus, jets and specialist equipment.

Mr Coombes said: “NIFRS are now scaling back resources and approx. 20 firefighters who will remain at the scene for several hours to deal with localised hot spots of fire within the building.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation said NIFRS.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry