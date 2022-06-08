Motorcycle collision victim named by police as Ainslie Gordon

Ainslie Gordon from Cookstown was riding a Triumph Daytona motorbike on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt with he was involved in a collision with a tractor around 8.30pm.

He was rushed to hospital but did not survive his injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police can confirm that the man who died following a road traffic collision outside Magherafelt was 49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from Cookstown.

Ainslie Gordon. Family photo released by PSNI

“Mr Gordon died in hospital from his injuries following the road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday evening, 7 June.”

The spokeswoman added: “The collision, involving a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike, occurred shortly after 8.30pm.”