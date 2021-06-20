Motorcyclist ‘critical’ following Co Down collision

PSNI

The Blackstaff Road near Clough was closed in both directions for several hours after the injured 40-year-old male rider was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in the air ambulance.

The road is well-known as the route to Tyrella Beach from the Co Down village.

A PSNI spokesman said: “The Blackstaff Road near Clough, Co Down, has been closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Local diversions are in place. There are no further details at present.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis has praised the air ambulance for its quick response, and also highlighted previous concerns over road safety.

“I am advised that there was a single person collision this morning on the Blackstaff Road, just outside the village of Clough.

“There has long been safety concerns regarding this rural road, I have sought to have them addressed and will continue to have them addressed with both DFI and police.”

“I’m told that a male motorcyclist has been air lifted to hospital. I pray that he makes a quick and full recovery.

“I also pass on the best wishes of local residents, any news of a crash within the area is never pleasant, our thoughts are with him at this time.

“Again we are reminded what a wonderful community asset that the air ambulance is, quick efficient and available within minutes, a vital piece of live saving equipment “

Around 3pm, a police spokeswoman said: “A 40-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a fence on Blackstaff Road in Clough at around 8.10am this morning, Sunday, 20 June.

“The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.