Motorcyclist dies following north coast crash

The man died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick in Co Antrim on Thursday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike was involved in a collision with a car at around 4.30pm, police said.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to speak to investigators on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of 28/10/21.