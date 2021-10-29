Motorcyclist dies following north coast crash
A motorcyclist has died following a road crash on the north coast.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:39 am
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:40 am
The man died at the scene on Whitepark Road close to Dunseverick in Co Antrim on Thursday evening.
The motorbike was involved in a collision with a car at around 4.30pm, police said.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to speak to investigators on 101 quoting reference number 1350 of 28/10/21.