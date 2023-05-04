PSNI

Police said the incident occurred on the Lisnamuck Road around 5pm on Thursday (May 4).

The Lisnamuck Road runs from Tobermore to the Glenshane Pass.

On Thursday night, Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, 4th May that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road remains closed at this time and diversions are in place for motorists.”

D/S Harrison has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with video footage, to come forward.

