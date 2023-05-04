News you can trust since 1737
Motorcyclist dies following road collision in Co Londonderry

A male motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle road collision near Tobermore in Co Londonderry.

By Mark Rainey
Published 4th May 2023, 23:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 23:22 BST
PSNI

Police said the incident occurred on the Lisnamuck Road around 5pm on Thursday (May 4).

The Lisnamuck Road runs from Tobermore to the Glenshane Pass.

On Thursday night, Detective Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, 4th May that a motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road remains closed at this time and diversions are in place for motorists.”

D/S Harrison has appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with video footage, to come forward.

D/S Harrison said: “A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1531 of 04/05/23.”