Police in Omagh have appealed for witnesses and information following the serious road traffic collision on the Curr Road in Beragh.

PSNI Sergeant Kilkey said: “The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a black Hyundai Tucson, occurred shortly after midday on the Curr Road, Beragh, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland were called to the scene of the accident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Curr Road was closed for a several hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene, with diversions in place. It has since reopened to traffic.