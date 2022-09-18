Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Curr Road in Beragh, Co Tyrone
A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after he was involved in a collision in Co Tyrone yesterday afternoon.
Police in Omagh have appealed for witnesses and information following the serious road traffic collision on the Curr Road in Beragh.
PSNI Sergeant Kilkey said: “The collision, which involved a motorcycle and a black Hyundai Tucson, occurred shortly after midday on the Curr Road, Beragh, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.
“The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident, where he remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The Curr Road was closed for a several hours as officers carried out investigations at the scene, with diversions in place. It has since reopened to traffic.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”