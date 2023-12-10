Motorcyclist who has died weeks after collision with car in Ballymena is named as David Blayney
David Blayney died on Friday following injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday November 22.
A spokesperson from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said Mr Blayney was taken to hospital for "treatment to life-threatening injuries".
"He passed away in hospital on Friday 8th December," they said.
"The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car, occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road.
"Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle.
"A 25-year-old man arrested following the collision has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.
"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing."
Police are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.