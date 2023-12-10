Motorcyclist who has died weeks after collision with car in Ballymena is named as David Blayney

​A 53-year-old man has died after a collision involving a motorbike and a car in Ballymena.

Road death

David Blayney died on Friday following injuries sustained in the crash on Wednesday November 22.

A spokesperson from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said Mr Blayney was taken to hospital for "treatment to life-threatening injuries".

"He passed away in hospital on Friday 8th December," they said.

"The collision, involving a Honda motorcycle and Honda CR-Z car, occurred at approximately 5.45pm on the Cullybackey Road at the junction with the Teeshan Road.

"Mr Blayney was the rider of the motorcycle.

"A 25-year-old man arrested following the collision has been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing."

