Mountain walker struck by falling sheep

A walker in the Mournes was injured by a falling sheep yesterday (Friday, August 17).

Mourne Mountain Rescue team reported the unusual incident on their Facebook page

They said on Friday: “At 1629 hrs (4.29pm) today, the team received a request for assistance from an injured walker.

“The male youth was walking with a group in the vicinity of the Hares Gap when hit by a sheep falling from an adjacent crag.

“The team responded and located the casualty on steep ground on Slieve Bearnagh.

“The casualty was assessed and treated for a range of potential injuries including head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries.

“When packaged, the casualty was evacuated by stretcher to track access and a team vehicle.

“After a short transfer to road access, the casualty was handed over to NIAS for further treatment and the onward journey to Hospital. Seventeen members responded and stood down at 2000 hrs (8pm).”

They concluded their report by stating: “For information, we believe the sheep was uninjured and left the area unaided.”