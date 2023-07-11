The Newtownabbey youngster had been terminally ill.

According to O’Kane’s undertakers, Caoimhin died on July 9 ‘peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family’.

He is described as the ‘beloved son of Kieran and Caitriona and loving brother of Aimee, Dylan and Aobhan’.

In a social media post, sister Aimee Adams asks those attending Caoimhin’s funeral tomorrow to wear the colour orange.

"Hey everyone, just a wee update.

"The funeral will be taking place tomorrow as previously mentioned, in St Bernard’s Church Glengormley at 1pm.

"We as a family are all wearing something with the colour orange in it because the colour orange is used to represent ROHHAD which was one of Caoimhin’s conditions.

Caoimhin Adams at fun day from Twindot presents

"It would be really lovely if everyone could wear something orange or colourful tomorrow as we want it to be a happy ceremony and hopefully by wearing something colourful it will help lighten the spirits of everyone there."

They post adds: “Thanks again to everyone for all the support and lovely messages we have all received as a family, it is really appreciated and we are all so thankful. It just goes to show just how much our wee chunk touched everyone’s hearts.”

According to tributes on social media, Caoimhin passed away just hours after a cross-community party was held in his honour.

Yesterday (Monday), mum Caitriona Adams said it was “with a very heavy heart” that the family was announcing that “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning”.

Teamdot presents image of Caoimhin Adams

She added: "Thank you for all the love.”

Earlier this year, Caoimhin Adams became the first person on the island of Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation).

Find out more about the condition here

This is a rare, incurable disease, with a mortality rate of about 50% due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

A tribute from Hill Croft School on social media says: “Caoimhin Adams – 11/11/14- 09/07/23

“It is with deep sadness that we inform our school community of the sad loss of one of our pupils Caoimhin Adams.

“Caoimhin was a pupil with us from 2018-2023. He has always struggled with very complex health needs, but he never let them hold him back.

"Caoimhin always had a ready smile and a sense of fun and adventure.

"He greeted his staff team and friends with a huge, “Hey guys!” when he arrived at school each day. He loved dressing up; role play and especially messy play. He loved the busyness and bustle of the classroom and being surrounded by his friends.

“Caoimhin’ s health significantly deteriorated over the last year, and he had been unable to attend school.

"He was a much-loved pupil who stole the hearts of all who worked with him. His bravery and determination despite all he faced each day, is an inspiration to us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Kieran and Caitriona, his sister Aimee, brothers Dylan and Aodhán, and all the family circle in this tragic loss. Our school family grieves with your family.

He will be so deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Roz McFeeters (Principal)”

Also on social media yesterday family-run charity Teamdot posted: “Caoimhin gained his angel wings this morning

“Sending all our love to his wonderful family who just loved and adored him so so much.

“To know you was to love you kiddo.

“The best little boy with a smile that would light up a room.”

Caoimhin appears to have passed away after a fun day was held for him.

A post on Teamdot presents yesterday afternoon said: “Well what a FABULOUS day that was Caoimhin’s fun day was AMAZING!!!!!

"A huge big thank you to everyone who helped with todays event the support was OUTSTANDING!!!!

"I can’t mention everyone personally who contacted us as I will leave someone out and the list is endless.

"The contacts we’ve all had in the last week with people offering to help has been incredible I’m surprised Caitriona Adams hasn’t muted me yet .

"Caoimhin had a fantastic day surrounded by everyone and everything he loves THANKYOU

It was a fantastic event for a fantastic family.