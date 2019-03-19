Murdered east Belfast man Reece Leeman to be laid to rest

The funeral of murdered east Belfast man Reece Leeman will be held on Saturday.

The 21-year-old was stabbed after an altercation at a property on Kyle Street on Friday, March 15. A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Mr Leeman’s funeral will take place at St Marks Parish of Dundela on the Hollywood Road on Saturday at 9.15am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium at 11am.

A funeral notice read: “Our son, this is for someone wonderful as loved as one could be, for you were everything in life, you meant the world you see, and sometimes life can be unkind when hearts are torn in two, but nothing ever could compare to the pain of losing you.

"But all the love you left behind forever will live on and so until we meet again, rest peacefully, our dear son. Night, night number one son, forever young, love your Mum and Dad."