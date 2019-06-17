N.I. lough rescue woman dies in hospital

The woman who was rescued by three P.S.N.I. officers after her car became submerged in water on Saturday has passed away in hospital.

Three P.S.N.I. officers were also treated in hospital after they entered the water to rescue the woman at Muckros Pier on Boa Island, Co. Fermanagh.

The woman passed away in hospital on Monday morning. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The woman, who was in her 50s, was taken to hospital where her condition was described as "critical" on Sunday.

The woman passed away in hospital on Monday morning.

"I commend the brave actions of the police officers involved and my thoughts and prayers are with the female and her family this morning," said Inspector John Gordon on Sunday morning.