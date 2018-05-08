‘Nationalists only’ label attached to Cliftonville team after protest: McCausland

A Cliftonville team protest against the playing of God Save The Queen at Irish Cup final on Saturday sent out a message “that this team only fields nationalists,” a former Stormont sports minister has said.

Nelson McCausland supported the north Belfast side as a teenager in the 1960s but was dismayed at what he called “demeaning” and “disrespectful” way the team bowed their heads during the national anthem ahead of the match with Coleraine.

The pre-planned gesture was in protest at the IFA’s refusal to grant their request for the anthem to be dropped. On the two previous occasions that Cliftonville reached the final – in 2009 and 2013 – the IFA agreed to create a “politically neutral” environment by not playing the anthem.

Mr McCausland, a DUP MLA for North Belfast between 2003 and 2017, said: “The actions of the Cliftonville FC players and supporters on Saturday were demeaning to the oldest football club in Ulster, and indeed in Ireland. Their behaviour was also disrespectful to those who founded the club and guided it through many decades.

“Unfortunately the photograph of the players and manager, standing together on the pitch on Saturday, with their heads bowed during the national anthem, sent out a message that today this team only fields nationalists. Whether that is true or not is irrelevant. That was the clear message on Saturday.”

Mr McCausland added: “The way it was done, every player bowed their heads as did the manager. Which would suggest that there were no unionists playing for Cliftonville on Saturday. It showed clearly that the team that was selected on Saturday was a nationalist team, and that is regrettable.”

On the day, Coleraine defeated Cliftonville 3-1.

A number of nationalist politicians and commentators expressed support for the protest, however, DUP MLA Carla Lockhart tweeted afterwards: “They got what their disrespect deserved.”