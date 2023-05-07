Nearby homes evacuated following security alert outside police station in Omagh

The PSNI warned of a security alert just before 11pm and cordoned off the Derry Road area. A car had reportedly been abandoned outside the station.

Police said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”

In February, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

The detective survived the attack and police are trying to track down the offenders.