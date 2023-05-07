News you can trust since 1737
Nearby homes evacuated following security alert outside police station in Omagh

A police station and nearby homes have been evacuated after a report of a suspicious object in Omagh on Saturday night.

By Cormac Pearson, PA
Published 7th May 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

The PSNI warned of a security alert just before 11pm and cordoned off the Derry Road area. A car had reportedly been abandoned outside the station.

Police said: “Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh following a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Cordons are in place and a number of homes have been evacuated. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”

PSNI warned of a security alert
In February, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh.

He had been putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

The detective survived the attack and police are trying to track down the offenders.

There is no suggestion the security alert and the shooting are linked.