New Bangor star feels like 'I’ve been here for years' after dream Seasiders start

​Bangor striker Jay Boyd feels like “I’ve been here for years” despite only joining the Co Down club last month and wants to build on scoring his first goal for the Seasiders.

​Former Crusaders forward Boyd netted in Saturday’s 2-1 league victory over high-flying Coleraine as 10-man Bangor held on to secure three points.

The 22-year-old became a free agent after departing Seaview this summer and opted to join Lee Feeney’s Bangor, who are plying their trade in Northern Ireland’s top-flight for the first time since 2009.

Boyd has played a key role in Bangor’s last three league games and is forming a strike partnership with Ben Arthurs – the 27-year-old netted his fourth league goal of the campaign on Saturday.

Bangor's Jay Boyd celebrates his goal against Coleraine. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Having spoken to boss Feeney, Boyd, who also enjoyed a loan spell at Loughgall, felt a move to Clandeboye Park was the perfect next step in his career and has enjoyed every moment so far.

“All the boys have been brilliant – they’ve took me in like I’ve been here for years,” he told the club’s website. “I’m loving it, I’m really loving it.

"I’d had some chats with Feeno, I came down, had a look and I thought this was the club for me.

“The coaches believe in me, the players believe in me and that’s all you really want as a player – people that back you, people that believe in you and push you all the way.

“The sending-off sort of put us on the back foot for the whole second half but, like I said, the boys dug in and defended well.

“You know, we’ve worked on that all week – just how Coleraine were going to play and how we were going to stop it.

“Credit to Feeno and Dougie (John Douglas) and the coaching staff.

"They said all week that they’ve worked out what to do to stop Coleraine in key areas, and it worked a treat.

“I think the win puts us into the top half, and as a newly promoted team, three points is massive every week.

"We just have to take it game by game.

“We knew it was going to be hard today, but it’s just on to the next one now.

"We keep ticking them off and pick up as many points as possible.”