New Belfast flights to Naples, Valencia and Isle of Man

Three new flight routes from Northern Ireland will begin operating next summer.

The Isle of Man, Naples in Italy and Valencia in Spain will be served by easyJet from Belfast International, the budget carrier announced.

This brings the number of easyJet routes from Belfast to 31. The airline will add a sixth aircraft to the base from summer 2018.

The new flights to the continent will operate twice a week throughout the summer season and the flight to the Isle of Man is scheduled to run throughout the year.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland and we have been committed to Belfast airport for over 18 years. We are proud to have carried over 50 million passengers in that time.

“We’re committed to expansion at Belfast airport and the addition of new routes and additional aircraft will help us to deliver long-term, sustainable growth, providing passengers with a greater range of destinations, all with low fares and great service.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport, said: “The addition of twice weekly year-round jet services on key days to the Isle of Man will offer genuine opportunity to grow the market between Northern Ireland and IoM for both business and leisure travellers on what will by a quirk certainly be the shortest jet route within European airspace.

“Naples and Valencia are likewise two welcome easyJet additions to the departure boards at Belfast International offering high consumer demand.”

