New drug Ronapreve is made available for treatment of NI Covid patients

Health minister Robin Swann

Ronapreve is a combines two “neutralising monoclonal antibodies” (nMABs) called Casirivimab and Imdevimab.

It is the first neutralising antibody medicine specifically designed to treat Covid-19 to be authorised by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

NI health minister Robin Swann said: “This new treatment is incredibly welcome and will benefit some of the most vulnerable patients in our hospitals.

“Alongside the success of our vaccine roll out, the development of new therapeutics is an important step in saving lives, protecting our health service, and fighting back against COVID-19.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The availability of Ronapreve will help us significantly as we continue to move through this pandemic.

“It will initially be targeted at those in hospital aged 50 and over, or are aged 12 to 49 and are considered to be immunocompromised, and have not mounted an antibody response against COVID-19.

“This will include individuals who are immunocompromised, such as patients with certain cancer or autoimmune diseases.”

Ben Lowry