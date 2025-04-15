New look Belfast Culture Night to return to city this year

Belfast Culture Night.

Belfast Culture Night is to return this year, but is to be taken “off the streets” with a new look led by money from City Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Elected members at a recent Belfast City Council committee meeting agreed to launch a public procurement exercise to deliver the 2025 Culture Night programme up to the value of £150,000.

That is considerably more than the authority previously contributed, when the Cathedral Quarter Trust led a partnership which delivered the hugely successful event annually in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Culture Night will not programme street-based events and will concentrate on venue-based events across a wider space in the city, with more community involvement. The event will aim to move away from street drinking and concentrations of crowds, and will require organisations to prove they are paying artists.

Established in 2009, Culture Night Belfast was a large-scale and free cultural event taking place in the Cathedral Quarter, based on the Temple Bar Cultural Trust Dublin event.

Audiences grew to an attendance of over 100,000 for the 2019 event held across two days in September 2019. The budget for Culture Night ranged from £240k in 2016 to over £328k in 2019 from a variety of partners, with around £12K coming from the council in its last four years.

COVID resulted in the suspension of the event in September 2020, with a digital version staged instead. That year the Cathedral Quarter Trust and Belfast City Council co-commissioned a review which said “the existing model for Culture Night has become problematic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review stated the audience for the event has grown exponentially whilst the volume and quality in the programme had not, and stated the idea that artists “could, would or should give their time for free is no longer a viable delivery model.” It said the audience’s relationship with the event has changed so much that family audiences “felt pushed out and unsafe.”

In 2022 organisers said that the event had “become too big and unwieldy” and the original intention of providing a platform for artistic and cultural communities to connect with a much wider audience “had been lost.”

Culture Night ran in Belfast in a smaller manner in 2021, but did not return after that. In 2023 the Cathedral Quarter Trust announced it would cease day-to-day operations after Stormont funding was ended.

The Cathedral Quarter Trust said: “As a Board we will continue to work with Belfast City Council and other stakeholders to explore all options around the future of this popular and important event.” In the absence of the Cathedral Quarter Trust, no organisation took on the lead to revive Culture Night in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an attempt by the Green Party last year to get Culture Night up and running in Belfast again, a report was commissioned from City Hall by culture organisation Thrive called “Culture Night Sector Engagement and Roadmap Delivery.”

It again showed that the event in the later years became a victim of its own success, and highlighted that corporate concerns were overwhelming artists’ concerns.

An online survey by Thrive showed 78 percent of respondents said they wanted Belfast Culture Night to come back, while most people mentioned wanting less alcohol and better crowd management.

The report recommended Belfast Culture Night being limited to venue-based events with street-based events not being included in the programme. The report concluded: “It is essential that the creative sector is the main focus.” It stressed that events are located and scheduled appropriately to avoid crowding, and organisations will be required to show how they will pay artists in order to be part of the programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party Councillor for Botanic, Áine Groogan, first proposed that Belfast City Council scope out the possibility of supporting the return of the event in 2024 when she was Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast.

She said: “I am buzzing to say that Culture Night will be back in Belfast in September 2025. It is a great celebration of the best of Belfast, providing a fantastic free opportunity for the public to engage in the arts and be inspired and have a positive impact on the nighttime economy during the summer season.”