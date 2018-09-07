New looped trail opens in Glenarm

More visitors are expected to be drawn to Glenarm Castle estate with the opening of a scenic woodland walk.

The Straidkilly Trail is a new looped route connecting the Nature Reserve to Glenarm village.

It was funded through the Heritage Lottery Fund under the Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Lindsay Millar, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said: “This new scenic walk allows you to explore this beautiful woodland from the Straidkilly Road in Glenarm Village, right through until the Nature Reserve.

“This new connection will improve the access to this already popular walk, and hopefully encourage local people to stay active and get walking.

“Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project will open up the stunning scenery and allow more visitors and locals to explore. It’s also a great way to get outdoors and keep active.

“Also remember to share all your pictures and selfies along the way as part of our #MEAdventures campaign documenting all the fantastic places to see and things to do in Mid and East Antrim.”

The area is already well known as a place to spot red squirrels, butterflies and birds, as well as wildflowers and other woodland plant life.

Jim McGreevy, a member of Heritage Lottery Fund’s NI Committee, said: “We are delighted to be here to see the opening of yet another fantastic resource produced by the Heart of the Glens Landscape Partnership which has given local people and visitors the opportunity to access and enjoy the amazing heritage within the Glens.

“If you have ever bought a National Lottery ticket then pop along, enjoy a healthy walk, explore the abundant natural heritage and see what your support has helped to achieve.”

For more information go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk and follow #HLFSupported on twitter.