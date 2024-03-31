New York Comedians Return to Belfast After Ten Years
The Found Footage Festival, the live touringshowcase of odd and hilarious found videos, debut a new show at The Black Box.
Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show) have over 13,000 VHS tapes in their collection and will take viewers on a guided tour through their latest and greatest finds, including rare footage from a short-lived video dating service featuring 1987’s most eligible bachelorettes, a hunk-tastic video called "Males In Motion," and a mysterious New Age seminar called "Elimination: The First Step."
Tickets are £20.00 and available at foundfootagefest.com/tour
"Hysterical and brilliant" Time Out London
"A comedy sensation" The Guardian