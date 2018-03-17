New York Mayor slammed by IRA victim after declaring ‘Gerry Adams Day’

The Mayor of New York has been accused of “trampling on the graves of IRA victims” after he declared that March 17 be named ‘Gerry Adams Day’.

Bill de Blasio honoured the former Sinn President during a St Patrick’s Day breakfast in the United States on Saturday.

Mr de Blasio is reported to have said that Mr Adams “did not accept injustice and he fought against it”.

He added: “He understood there was no place in this world anymore for colonialism and he fought against it... great ideas never die.

“I want to honour him for pursuit of a goal that makes so much sense - a goal for a united Ireland.”

Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA, tweeted in response: “In the meantime New York Lord Mayor tramples on the graves of IRA terrorist victims and those with life changing injuries, by declaring March 17th St Patricks day, “Gerry Adams” day @BilldeBlasio #shameful”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honours Gerry Adams (at Gracie Mansion in New York

She added: “Planning a trip to New York? Remember @BilldeBlasio New York Lord Mayor has named the 17th March (St Patrick’s day) Gerry Adams day, a man who still justifies today IRA terrorisim . #shameful”

She received a number of supportive tweets, including from Ulster born MP Kate Hoey who said: “Is it any wonder pro Union people in Northern Ireland do not feel any USA envoy to help with ‘talks’ would be impartial!”

South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly tweeted: “Well said Ann - terrible act by @NYCMayor , even more shocking for a city still in the shadow of the appalling terrorism of 9/11. Terrorism is wrong - deeply hurtful & offensive by Mayor de Blasio”