The number of firefighters pressed into action to tackle a huge blaze in Newry topped 50.

As of the last update shortly before midnight last night, the fire was ongoing and the fire brigade said operations would continue through the night.

News of the blaze emerged at about 2pm yesterday, when the fire brigade said they had been summoned to and industrial unit in Greenback Industrial Estate, to the south of the city centre.

By 6pm, they said the fire was “significant”, and that the response involved “six fire appliances, a number of specialist appliances and over 50 personnel”.

Emergency services at the scene of the major fire at Greenbank industrial estate, Newry

They added: “We are still advising members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.”

Group Commander Paul Gould, speaking to the BBC, thanked local farmers who had brought their slurry tanks.

"I can't commend them enough," he said, calling the help “so valuable”.

"They've been assisting us with their machinery and were able to feed us water, initially, when we didn't have enough resources here and they're still assisting us.