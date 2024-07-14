Newry blaze update: Number of firefighters combatting massive inferno tops 50 as battle goes on through night - with help of local farmers

By Adam Kula
Published 14th Jul 2024, 09:26 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 09:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The number of firefighters pressed into action to tackle a huge blaze in Newry topped 50.

As of the last update shortly before midnight last night, the fire was ongoing and the fire brigade said operations would continue through the night.

News of the blaze emerged at about 2pm yesterday, when the fire brigade said they had been summoned to and industrial unit in Greenback Industrial Estate, to the south of the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By 6pm, they said the fire was “significant”, and that the response involved “six fire appliances, a number of specialist appliances and over 50 personnel”.

Emergency services at the scene of the major fire at Greenbank industrial estate, NewryEmergency services at the scene of the major fire at Greenbank industrial estate, Newry
Emergency services at the scene of the major fire at Greenbank industrial estate, Newry

They added: “We are still advising members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.”

Group Commander Paul Gould, speaking to the BBC, thanked local farmers who had brought their slurry tanks.

"I can't commend them enough," he said, calling the help “so valuable”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They've been assisting us with their machinery and were able to feed us water, initially, when we didn't have enough resources here and they're still assisting us.

"So, I honestly want to thank each and every one of them."

Related topics:NewryBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice