NI escapes heavy snow but gets rain instead

Northern Ireland escaped the extreme winter weather that hit Scotland and much of England yesterday but instead suffered heavy rain.

A yellow warning of ice was in force in the Province until 9am, followed by a yellow warning of rain until 3pm.

A dog walker leaves footprints in the snow on Whitley Bay beach on Sunday,after the UK froze on the coldest night in nearly two years. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Sure enough, there was much lying water after the persistent downpours.

Other parts of the UK, including areas in Somerset, also experienced localised flooding.

In Scotland and parts of northern England, there was heavy snow.

Five people were injured in a two-car crash as drifting caused hazardous conditions in the Highlands yesterday afternoon.

The A82 near to Glencoe Mountain Resort was closed while police dealt with the incident.

The snow gates at Glencoe have been closed as the weather has deteriorated with winds causing drifting snow and white-out conditions.

Police said that five people were hurt in the crash, however their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

On Saturday, the ski resorts in the area were full with people trying to take advantage of the conditions.

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, snow, rain and freezing conditions swept across the UK after the coldest night in nearly two years.

Temperatures plummeted overnight, with a low of -13.5C (7.7F) recorded in the Highland village of Dalwhinnie, while freezing temperatures were recorded as far south as London Luton Airport.

The weather has also prompted a series of flood warnings to be issued across the UK.

The Environment Agency has issued the alerts for the River Bray from Challacombe to Meethe, including Brayford and Clapworthy and the River Mole from South Molton to Newnham Bridge. Devon and Cornwall Police said rain caused flooding and landslides, while properties in Kentisbury, Swimbridge and Landkey in Barnstaple were evacuated.