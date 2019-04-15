NI families allowed to return to homes after security alert ends

A security alert which moved countless families from their homes has ended.

Police have thanked the public for their patience after being moved with the ongoing security alert, which started around 10am today in Londonderry.

Inspector McDermott said: “We received a report that a device had been left outside an address in the Clon Elagh area of the city, around 10.10am this morning, Monday 15 April."

“Following further examination, it was declared an elaborate hoax and residents have been able to return to their homes."

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience in giving us time as we dealt with the incident.”

“Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with any information, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 326 15/4/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."