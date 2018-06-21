NI heatwave: These are the temperatures we can expect next week

Northern Ireland is set to sizzle in a heatwave next week, it has been confirmed.

According to the Met Office, it is "looking pretty good with a dry and settled spell of weather coming up from tomorrow onwards".

Meteorologist Fraser Ralston said: "Tomorrow and Saturday will see between 16 and 18 degrees, with maybe a 19 degrees on Saturday in the Belfast area.

"But it does heat up significantly from Sunday onwards."

He added: “Sunday should see temperatures of 21 degrees, Monday 22 degrees, Tuesday around 23/24 degrees with light winds and breezes around the coast.

"The nights will become a little warmer and muggy as well. But there is a pleasant spell of weather coming up. From Sunday onwards we will see notable warmth creeping in."

Meanwhile, according to the Weather Channel, Northern Ireland is set to enjoy high temperatures until July 1.

They forecast temperatures of: June 27, 28, 29 of 26 degrees.

And another hot spell of 23 degrees for June 30 and July 1 and 2.

