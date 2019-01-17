NI is actually more secure due to Brexit, says Ulster Unionist

A UUP lord has said that, contrary to fears about the safety of the Union, Brexit has meant that Northern Ireland’s link with Great Britain “rarely been more secure”.

Dennis Rogan, a life peer who has been in the House since 1999, was speaking during a Lords debate today entitled ‘Brexit: Stability of the Union’.

Dennis Rogan, The Lord Rogan

Whilst other Lords warned of the constitutional peril raised by Breixt, he said: “Brexit was destined to pose a perceived threat to the stability of our precious union because some nationalists were bound to use it for that purpose...

“But against the expectations of many, I argue that one of the few positives of the Brexit process so far — I say this as an ‘outer’ — is that it has strengthened the union.

“Further, I believe that Northern Ireland’s status as a valued component part of the UK has rarely been more secure.

He said Brexit has led many parliamentarians “to speak up for Northern Ireland, defend the Belfast agreement and remind those in other parts of the United Kingdom of the right of the people of the Province to self-determination”.

He also hit out at “opportunistic and insulting” claims that Brexit threatened peace.

He spoke after Lord Hannay of Chiswick said ignoring Remain votes in Scotland and Northern Ireland was the sort of “majoritarian supremacy” that fuelled calls for a united Ireland and for Scottish independence.

Meanwhile, DUP peer Lord Hay of Ballyore pointed out the 2016 referendum had been a UK ballot and “not a regional vote”.