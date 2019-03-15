NI pensioner dies after being struck by car

A pensioner has died after being hit by a car in Londonderry, police have said.

The man aged in his 80s was walking in the Crescent Link area of the city when he was struck by a silver Citroen car at around 8pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his from injuries.

The driver of the car was spoken to by police at the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours following the collision, but has since re-opened.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1231 14/03/19.”