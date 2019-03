A road in Co Antrim has been closed after a two vehicle collision.

The Ballycregagh Road in Clough, Co Antrim is closed between Drumbare Road, Cloughmills and Springmount Road, Clough.

A PSNI spokesman said there is no access via Dowgry Road or Lislaban Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and that local diversions are in place.