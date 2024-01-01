Concern has been expressed over the rise in the total number of people killed on Northern Ireland’s roads last year.

Provisional figures show some 71 people died on the roads in the province in 2023, an increase from 54 in 2022 and 50 in 2021.

The total includes 19 pedestrians, 22 drivers, 10 passengers, two pedal cyclists and 13 motorcyclists, according to PSNI figures.

The deaths included three close to Christmas, with pedestrian Joe Rooney killed in Co Down on Friday December 29 while an 18-year-old man died following a collision in north Belfast on December 22, and Lydia Ross, 21, died in Co Londonderry after a crash on Thursday December 28.

The Department for Infrastructure and PSNI have issued a joint safety appeal urging all road users to share the responsibility for road safety in 2024.

The department’s permanent secretary Dr Denis McMahon said: “I wish to offer my sincere sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and to those who endure life-changing injuries through road collisions.

“Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries are due to human error.

“We all share the responsibility for road safety. So if you are driving, slow down, pay attention and look out for other road users, leave the mobile phone alone, always wear a seatbelt and never, ever drink or take drugs and drive.

“What is particularly shocking this year is the high number of deaths of some of the most vulnerable road users – motorcyclists and pedestrians.

“If you are a driver, help protect more vulnerable road users by slowing down and paying attention. If you are walking, please always be aware of your surroundings and if walking at night please ensure you can be seen. And if you are a cyclist or motorcyclist, please ensure you put your safety first. By each and every road user taking personal responsibility, we are likely to see a reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured.

“As we start a new year, please resolve to help prevent collisions and save lives by slowing down and paying attention.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said reducing road deaths and injuries is a priority for police.

“We hope that our new initiative, which highlights that people who sadly die on our roads are more than just a statistic, will offer people the guidance and information they need to ensure they always reach their destination safely,” he said.

“This number is simply horrific and I appeal to all road users to learn about the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.