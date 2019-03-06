NI train line now reopened say Translink - but commuter services still subject to delays

A train line which had to be closed today after a vehicle hit a bridge has now been reopened, say Translink.

NI commuter chaos after train line closed when vehicle strikes bridge

In a statement Tweet Translink said: "A vehicle struck a railway bridge on the line between Mossley West and Antrim at approx. 1pm.

"Due to safety concerns, all trains were stopped from crossing the bridge until an inspection had been carried out to ensure its integrity and safety - and the all-clear was given.

"“The line was operational again by 1.40 p.m.”

On Twitter they said: "#TRAIN #UPDATE The line has re-opened but services are subject to delay & disruption for a time as things get back to normal."

An earlier Tweet advised commuters that "due to a vehicle striking a bridge between #Mossley West & #Antrim the line is closed".

"They then added that "train services running through these stations may be delayed" and "disruption is expected until further notice".