NI weather forecast Wednesday September 12

As the U.S. prepares itself for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, Northern Ireland will be a sunny day for most on Wednesday.

The sunshine will last most of the day in places such as Belfast, Lisburn, Portadown and Lurgan with a high temperature of 16°C.

Most of Northern Ireland will experience prolonged periods of sunshine today.

Although not as warm in places such as Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine and Londonderry they too will enjoy long periods of sunshine.

Cookstown and much of Co. Tyrone will see similar weather but they are at greater risk of showers in the afternoon.