NI weather: how hot is it where you are today?

Today is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year so far in Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said it may “even reach in excess of 30 degrees” in isolated parts.

According to official figures from the Met Office it is going to be around 29 degrees in Belfast.

Meanwhile it will rise to 27 degrees in coastal Ballycastle and peak around 27 degrees in Londonderry.

It is also expected to soar to 28 degrees in Enniskillen and in Newry.

You will need sunglasses today!

Mr Madge added that "isolated weather stations could get higher than that"

"We have this area of high pressure over Ireland and Britain at the moment and the temperatures are rising unimpeded by cloud,” he added.

"We are having fantastic blue skies that are allowing temperatures rise to the maximum levels."

He said that people will see "differences in local conditions" and that all the temperatures he has access to "are from standardised weather stations, but I know that perception on the ground may be different".

Enjoying the sun

Mr Madge added that potentially people in a hot spot in NI "could see in excess of 30 degrees".

"Our temperatures don't account for isolated spots where you could get much higher temperatures than that," he added.

"We have clear skies, still conditions and no rainfall in the forecast for several days. Perfect conditions for some."

And Mr Madge gave more good news for the coming weekend.

Sun

"We have the same warm and sunny conditions up to Saturday,” he said.

“Conditions over the weekend may see a slight dip with some thunder - but that is by no means certain.