NI WEATHER: Motorists need extra time in morning with freezing temperatures overnight

Temperatures are expected to fall to -1 °C overnight around Northern Ireland with freshening easterly winds, according to the Met Office.

Tomorrow, Monday, we are expected to see "more cloud" but it will "remain dry".

"A dry and bright day, and although there will be more cloud than on Sunday, it will break to allow sunny intervals," said the Met Office.

"Maximum temperature 11 °C."

Meanwhile the Met Office say the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "Mostly dry with sunny intervals on Tuesday but a few showers possible later. More frequent showers on Wednesday, colder and windier. Bright start on Thursday then cloudier with some showers."