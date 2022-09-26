Today, according to the meteoroligists there was “a scattering of showers, these most widespread in the afternoon” and “feeling chilly in fresh northwest winds”.

The maximum temperature is forecast at 14 °C.

Tonight we should expect “a few showers that will linger”, and it will remain “breezy but temperatures dipping in more sheltered rural parts by dawn”.

The minimum temperature is forecast as 5 °C.

And tomorrow (Tuesday) will be “another rather chilly day with bright spells and occasional showers”.

"Fresh northwesterly winds, these strong around the coast. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is “bright with sunny spells and scattered showers”.

There will be “light winds and cold nights” with “wet and windy weather expected to push in from the west on Friday”.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the weather on Monday is going to indicate the move into autumn.

He said: “Early rain in the South will quickly clear and then behind that, otherwise, it’s going to be a blustery, showery day and feeling more autumnal than of late due to a cold north westerly breeze, which will be brisk at times.

“For many, it will be a showery day. There will be some sunny spells, but it will certainly feel colder than it has been.”

He added: “Monday night into Tuesday is going to be a chilly one, perhaps a touch of frost in most prone spots in the countryside.

“Through Tuesday, it’s looking similar to Monday for many as it will be blustery with some showers but also with some sunny spells and still feeling quite chilly.

“The winds will gradually start to ease as we go through Tuesday, so that means it may start to feel a little bit less cold. But overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday is probably going to be even chillier because we’re gonna have some clear skies.

“Wednesday is a continuing theme. Lighter winds than earlier on in the week, but still a chilly feel to things with sunny spells. There will still be some showers around, perhaps towards the west and south west in particular, maybe a bit more persistent rain arriving later on on Wednesday.”

Autumn

Some parts of northern England could see patches of frost on Tuesday morning, before the blustery winds continue across the UK alongside patches of rain in central England and sunny spells across Scotland and in the north east and north west of England.

Temperatures on Tuesday are believed to fall again, with England seeing an average of 11-12C, while Wales and Northern Ireland could see 12C on average.

Scotland will meanwhile see a maximum of 11C or 12C.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be sunny and bright for most, with patches of rain in Northern Ireland and the north east and eastern parts of England.