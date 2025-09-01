Johnny Mitchell of Our Brewery in Randalstown

​Randalstown’s Our Brewery, a small, independent brewery in rural Co Antrim last month won global recognition for the industry here by gaining two ‘World’s Best’ titles at the prestigious 2025 World Beer Awards.

In total, Our Brewery, a FoodNI member, secured an impressive 12 medals – including seven golds for Best in Ireland, one silver, and four bronze in the national category. Two of those gold-winning beers went on to be crowned the best in the world in their categories.

Breweries here are increasingly challenging our dynamic distillers for recognition in the global marketplace for quality and innovation.

In the recent past breweries like Bernard Sloan’s Whitewater in Castlewellan, our largest independent brewery, have carried the torch for Northern Ireland in international awards and sales.

Whitewater has also won a coveted three-stars in the UK Taste Awards. Whitewater was named Northern Ireland’s tastiest product in the Great Taste Awards 2019.

A family-owned craft brewery, Whitewater went on to win the prestigious Regional Fork for Northern Ireland at the finals of the 2019 Great Taste Awards held in London.

Bullhouse in Belfast has won significant recognition for excellence, winning the 22024 BBC Food and Farming Award for Best Drinks Producer, the SIBA Brewery Business of the Year 2025, and 12 accolades at the World Beer Awards in the same year.

McCracken’s Real Ale in Portadown is another to win UK Great Taste Awards for its beers. In Derry, Walled City Brewery and Northbound Brewery have also won recognition for their beers.

Our Brewery is now in the running to win a Northern Ireland Regional Fork for best local product in this year’s Great Taste Awards. The brewery took an outstanding 11 Great Taste Awards, including three of the prestigious three-star accolades, the highest honour in the global competition. Two of those beers — Untamed and Razma — are now nominated for the Regional Golden Fork, one of the top prizes in the international food and drink world.

Organised by the Guild of Fine Food, the Great Taste Awards are the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme for food and drink. Every product is blind-tasted by panels of industry experts with no branding or packaging visible, making it purely about one thing: taste.

Out of over 14,000 entries from 110 countries, fewer than two percent achieved the coveted three-star rating. Our Brewery earned that recognition for:

Untamed – Barrel Aged Wild Ale V1

Razma – Barrel Aged Keptinis Beer

Low Land – Barrel Aged Oud Bruin Brown Ale

The feedback from judges was impressive. For Untamed, the praise was unanimous: “This really is a next level beer.”

“The flavour is extraordinary.” “Absolutely wonderful, outstanding and a thrill to judge.”

“The finish is balanced, long, refreshing and makes you want to go back again and again.” “This ale has clearly been through a labour of love and nurture and it is phenomenal.”

Crafted with native microflora and aged in oak barrels for 27 months, Untamed is a wild ale that showcases patience, skill, and a fearless approach to flavour.

“This is beyond anything we imagined;” said Johnny Mitchell, co-founder of Our Brewery in 2021. “We set out to brew world-class beer as a genuine passion project.

To have our work recognised on the world stage is both humbling and exhilarating.

These awards belong to our whole team and the community who have supported us from day one.”

Our Brewery’s complete 2025 World Beer Awards medal tally:

GOLD - Ireland

Hang Up Your Hang Ups Hazy IPA - Session

Prime Time Of Your Life Belgian Triple - Belgian Style Triple

Seasur Mixed Ferm Saison - Biére De Garde/Saison (World’s Best)

Untamed Wild Ale - Lambic

Low Land Oud Bruin - Oud Bruin (World’s Best)

Humble Wild Ale - Sour & Wild Ale

Terra Nocturne Imperial Stout - Imperial Stout

SILVER - Ireland

This Is The One Gluten Free Pale Ale - Gluten-free

BRONZE - Ireland

The Crunch Brown Ale - Mild:

Making Sense Of It All American Pale Ale - American Style

Razma Barrel Aged Keptinis - Experimental

Do You Wanna Funk? NeIPA - Milkshake IPA/New England IPA

The World Beer Awards is one of the industry’s most respected competitions, celebrating the finest beers from around the globe through blind tastings by an expert panel.