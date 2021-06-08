No Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU in NI hospitals and no deaths

The latest Department of Health dashboard also reveals that there have been no further deaths in the last 24 hours.

That leaves the number of deaths in NI at 2,154.

There are now 15 patients being treated for Covid-19 in our hospitals.

And there is now only one case of Covid-19 in NI Care Homes.

But a further 81 people have been diagnosed as having Covid-19, in the last 24 hours.

That number jumps to 546 for the last seven days.

And as of today 1,814,278 vaccines have been administered in total in NI.