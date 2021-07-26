No current plans to reopen Northern Ireland’s Nightingale facility

The senior nurse said there were 15 new ICU patients admitted in Northern Ireland over the week.

She added the Belfast health trust is opening up additional ICU beds to cope with a surge in Covid-19 admissions.

The beds for Belfast trust patients are being made available at Belfast City Hospital due to capacity issues at the Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals.

Northern Ireland's Nightingale Hospital - based in the tower block at Belfast City Hospital

Ms McArdle said “The Belfast trust are planning to open additional Covid ICU beds in the BCH on the ground floor which would be for Belfast patients,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“We haven’t yet made a decision to reopen regional Nightingale, but if this pressure continues that’s a very real possibility and, of course, that comes with complications and other decisions that need to be made around the balance in keeping surgery going.”