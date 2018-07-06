No place like home for Fergie

A world famous DJ from Co Antrim has returned home to perform in a local venue this evening.

Fergie will be playing in Larne tonight during a brief visit back to the UK.

Fergie pictured with Carl and the owner of Trends Framing, Dick Tracey.

Speaking to the Larne Times ahead of his performance in Ruby’s, Fergie said: “Nothing compares to coming home. It’s great to go for a pint and see everyone I grew up with.

“I’ll be playing a mix of old and new stuff at Ruby’s and there will be people there whose mum’s and dad’s used to listen to my original stuff.

“The support I get here is amazing. No one parties like they do in Larne!”

The former Larne High pupil had commissioned Carl Heggarty (27), an artist from Larne, to create a piece of art work for his new studio in Las Vegas.

Carl met up with Fergie, full name Robert Ferguson, to present the finished piece to the star this morning at Trends Framing on Agnew Street in Larne.

Carl, who has been a fan of Fergie’s music for over a decade said: “It was great to do this piece for Fergie. I studied art at GCSE and A Level at St Comgall’s and enjoyed working on this piece for the studio in Vegas.

“It took me around 10 hours to complete and it’s been good to present it to Fergie today.”

Carl, who currently works at Willy G Tattoo, is looking forward to attending Fergie’s set at Ruby’s tonight.

