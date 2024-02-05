Northern Ireland families sought to host overseas students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisation's English camp allows students the opportunity to stay in carefully chosen homes of kind-hearted host families, and take part in English classes, making new friends and exploring the sights.

The summer programme takes place from July 4-29 July and host families in Northern Ireland will get the chance to make new memories, looking after young people and supporting their learning with an incentive of £200 per week.

Young people will get to visit Northern Ireland's most sought-after, historical locations, from the Giant's Causeways dramatic cliffs, to iconic landmarks like Derry's Peace Bridge, the Guildhall and breathtaking views of Dunluce Castle and Carrick A Rede rope bridge.

Causeway Language students trying out watersports

The vision of the programme, is to create a welcoming environment where children and teenagers will have access to attend 20 hours per week of interactive English classes, working on writing, grammar, oral communication and listening skills, whilst immersing themselves in the environment, having to read signs, menus, and engage in conversations with locals. This constant exposure proves to be a quick and more thorough way to learn.

Matthew, co-creator and language coordinator, said: "From the outset, we knew that we wanted a camp with a personal feel, different from those that already existed. Our objective is to provide a service that please both parents and students.

"We strive to make the children feel at home in unfamiliar surroundings, by following a daily routine and values of the host family. We believe that the best way to learn English or to improve it, is by sharing their daily experiences with Irish children, through trips to other cities, water sports, visits to museums, cinema, festivals and daily English classes."

Student Mateo commented: "It's the best English camp for both summer and to leave the school quarter or the whole year, the families which you go to take care of you as if you were their child and the monitors the same, the activities we do are cool and are super fun!"